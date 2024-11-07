I’ll admit straight off the bat that I went into my debut Nonna Lucia’s pizza experience as a complete novice.

Not only had I never eaten at the restaurant with a strong reputation for serving up some of Preston’s top-notch pizzas, but I’d never even tried one of the pizza styles for which they’re famous: the beloved Chicago-style deep-dish.

As you can imagine then, I was excited to get stuck in. Located slap-bang in the middle of uni territory within the wonderfully quirky Ships & Giggles pub, Nonna Lucia’s has made this lively student haunt a firm favourite thanks to three things: good vibes, booze, and cracking pizzas.

Even though my student days are firmly in the rear-view mirror, I was keen to get involved.

First off, the vibe of the place: it was cool. Very cool. Ships & Giggles is decor-ed up to the rafters with achingly hip interior design choices, from videogame-themed touches to ceiling plants, making it a very chilled place indeed. The staff were also ace, offering me a 10% discount and checking in on me regularly - they were dead friendly. 5/5.

And so to the food. My deep-dish pepperoni pizza not only looked amazing, but smelled incredible too, but less of that, let’s talk dough. I was expecting something structurally crispier, wrongly assuming that the architectural integrity of a deep-dish would be compromised by soft classic dough. I was wrong - this was pillowly, tasted amazing, and was pretty much exactly what proper pizza dough should be. 5/5.

The sauce was similarly impressive - it was tomato-y, tangy, sharp, sweet, nicely seasoned, and nicely proportioned on the pizza itself. Each bite came with a lovely gooey red chomp, so that was ace. If I’m nit-picking, I’d have liked a shake more cheese on there to really give each slice that stringy mozzarella bite, but overall I was very satisfied indeed. 4/5.

Let’s talk toppings now, which is where this pizza came into its own again. The pepperoni was thick, had a great bite to it, was nicely spicy, wasn’t too salty, and was nicely scattered over the pizza - I have no notes whatsoever, this was exactly what I want from my pizza meat: a good dose of flavour, plenty of it, and quality. 5/5.

Finally, we come to value for money. While I recognise that a deep-dish is a premium product, I paid a shade under £13 for this pizza, which was with a 10% discount. Granted, the quality was exceptional and the meal was delicious on the whole, but cost-of-living me would probably quite like a bit more change from £15 in my pocket. Still solid value though. 3/5.

Overall, I was dead impressed by the pizza at Nonna Lucia’s - it was punchy, different, and proper top-notch quality. Get yourself down there and try one for yourself.

SCORES

Dough: 5/5

Sauce & cheese: 4/5

Toppings: 5/5

Vibe: 5/5

Value: 3/5

TOTAL: 22/25