Preston's Spud Bros cause chaos in Manchester with free spuds giveaway

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 12:37 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 12:37 BST

TikTok sensations the Spud Brothers swapped their Preston premises for Manchester for the day and caused quite the stir in the process.

Hundreds of people queued up outside Selfridges in Exchange Square yesterday in the hope of getting their hands on a free jacket potato.

Held in partnership with Red Bull, the food truck returned to Manchester from 11.30am with Harley and Jacob handing out the free spuds.

The pair have said they need shop in Manchester.
The pair have said they need shop in Manchester. | Spud Bros

The pop-up featured live DJ sets from Red Bull, as well as a special appearance from BMX GB Olympic Silver medalist Kieran Reilly. Kieran will also be on hand to showcase some of his BMX tricks.

The Spud Bros pictured at The Arc Cinema pre-opening event in Preston have been a rising hit with customers and celebrities since taking over the potato tram last year.
The Spud Bros pictured at The Arc Cinema pre-opening event in Preston have been a rising hit with customers and celebrities since taking over the potato tram last year. | Submitted

The event was held to coincide with the upcoming Red Bull Featured event which will take place at Manchester Central in April featuring sixteen of the world’s best BMX freestyle athletes.

Earlier this year the popular duo partnered with Nurishh - the dairy-free plant-based cheese to create the ultimate vegan friendly jacket potato which they served free outside Heaton Park Sainsbury's in Manchester.

The dynamic duo, who held a pop up shop in London, recently announced that they would be branching out even further with a few stores opening up around the UK with Manchester earmarked as one of them.

To purchase tickets for the Red Bull event click HERE.

