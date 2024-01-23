Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Move over Mr Potato Head, there's two new spuds in Preston town serving up a medley of lunches and TikTok videos.

Jake Nelson, 28, and Harley Nelson, 21, aka The Spud Brothers, have taken over The Hot Potato Tram on Flag Market and launched a TikTok account to boot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brothers’ TikTok page is also growing fast, they film videos about working on the van, how to keep happy customers and even give away free food sometimes – one of their most popular videos has almost 20 million views.

Jake said: "We took over the Hot Potato Tram from Tony 12 weeks ago and rebranded it to the Spud Brothers.

The Spud Brothers with Tony.

"As social media is such a big thing we decided to also put out a Spud Brothers TikTok to get more of a word out there.

"We we started doing it we got a few videos that went viral and we have currently reached 16,500 in 12 weeks but in total across all out social media platforms we are now up to 900,000."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gaining even more notoriety, popular TikTok duo Ollie Ball and Jacob Pasquill, from Bolton, who have over three million followers combined, visited The Spud Brothers' hot potato tram.

They became social media stars in 2021, after making a comedy series on the app, named ‘chuck it or scran it’ where they reviewed food and drinks.

Ollie both dug into a cheese and bean potato with garlic butter, whilst Jacob tried the chilli and cheese. In one of the videos they both try the food, describing it as “unbelievable” and “a scran it.”

What is the most sought after spud filling?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad