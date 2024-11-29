Preston's Spud Bros open their first baked potato restaurant in London's fashionable West End

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 29th Nov 2024, 13:51 BST

Preston's Spud Bros have opened their first baked potato restaurant in London's fashionable West End.

Jacob and Harley Nelson, aged 29 and 22, are taking their famous spuds to the heart of London’s theatre district with the launch of their first pop-up restaurant, Spud Bros Express.

Preston's Spud Brothers have opened their first restaurant in London's fashionable West EndPreston's Spud Brothers have opened their first restaurant in London's fashionable West End
Preston's Spud Brothers have opened their first restaurant in London's fashionable West End | Spud Bros

Formerly home to Jamie Oliver’s Pasta Dreams restaurant, the new Spud Bros eatery is located in a prime spot next to the Apollo Theatre in Archer Street - a busy backstreet off bustling Shaftesbury Avenue in Soho.

It opened yesterday (Thursday, November 28) with people from around the world queuing outside its doors from 6am. They have a short-term lease for three months and if it proves a success, they hope to open more Express restaurants in the future.

With three ovens on the go and seven members of staff, Jacob and Harley are excited to be serving up a taste of Preston to London’s hungry legions.

But the lads say they will never forget their roots. In an emotional TikTok video, Jacob paid tribute to Hot Potato Tram founder Keith Roberts, who sadly died aged 43 in 2020.

Jacob said: “This is so sick, honestly guys. We’re just two lads from Preston - had an idea, had a vision, had a dream. We wanted to inspire the youth. And how we have a shop in London.

“We’ve had people waiting in the street since 6.15am. Honestly, it is just so surreal. I can’t actually believe what is happening.

“From 1955, we’re keeping that legacy alive - big-up Keith - we’re just seeing how far we can go.”

Customers in London have been queuing at the new Spud Bros Express restaurant in Soho - a prime spot next to the Apollo Theatre in Archer Street, off bustling Shaftesbury Avenue in the West EndCustomers in London have been queuing at the new Spud Bros Express restaurant in Soho - a prime spot next to the Apollo Theatre in Archer Street, off bustling Shaftesbury Avenue in the West End
Customers in London have been queuing at the new Spud Bros Express restaurant in Soho - a prime spot next to the Apollo Theatre in Archer Street, off bustling Shaftesbury Avenue in the West End | Spud Bros

Just a few minutes’ walk from the Lyric, Apollo, Gielgud and Sondheim theatres - and a stone’s throw from Piccadilly Circus and Charing Cross Road - they are confident their tasty baked potatoes will be a hit with the city’s throngs of tourists and theatre-goers.

The new restaurant also features a TV on the wall so their London customers can watch their hugely popular TikTok livestreams from the Flag Market in Preston. Their more than three millions followers can also watch a livestream from the new restaurant on their TikTok channel @thespudbrothers.

