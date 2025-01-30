Preston's Spud Brother Jacob delivers huge announcement while making an offer to Almost Famous employees.
One half of the Spud Brothers - Jacob Nelson, 29, took to the duo’s Facebook page upon hearing the sad news that Almost Famous burger chain had closed its sites this week citing the cost of living and Covid as some of the reasons.
Jacob, who is recovering after surgery, said: “I have just seen the sad news that Almost Famous are completely shutting down.
“I had a really good experience when I went over to Manchester both from the quality side and the customer service side.
“I also saw that they were trying to get their staff jobs.”
“This is the first time that you are going to hear it but the Spud Bros are branching out.”
He added that they had a few stores opening up around the UK and Manchester is one of them.
He said: “We just want to reach out to anyone that worked at Almost Famous and say there is an opportunity to come and work with us.
“There is a lot of pressure right right now in this current climate and we just want to help as many people as we can.”
Anyone wishing to apply should visit their Spud Bros Express Facebook page where there is a link to apply.
