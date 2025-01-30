Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

When the Spud Bros are not busy helping feed the masses at their potato tram on Preston’s Flag Market, they are helping give back to those in need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One half of the Spud Brothers - Jacob Nelson, 29, took to the duo’s Facebook page upon hearing the sad news that Almost Famous burger chain had closed its sites this week citing the cost of living and Covid as some of the reasons.

The Spud Bros regularly keep their many followers updated with their hilarious social media posts. | Spud Bros

Jacob, who is recovering after surgery, said: “I have just seen the sad news that Almost Famous are completely shutting down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had a really good experience when I went over to Manchester both from the quality side and the customer service side.

“I also saw that they were trying to get their staff jobs.”

“This is the first time that you are going to hear it but the Spud Bros are branching out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Older brother Jacob announced the news they would be branching out on the pair's Facebook page. | Spud Bros

He added that they had a few stores opening up around the UK and Manchester is one of them.

He said: “We just want to reach out to anyone that worked at Almost Famous and say there is an opportunity to come and work with us.

“There is a lot of pressure right right now in this current climate and we just want to help as many people as we can.”

Anyone wishing to apply should visit their Spud Bros Express Facebook page where there is a link to apply.