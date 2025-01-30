Preston's Spud Brother Jacob delivers huge announcement while making an offer to Almost Famous employees.

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 30th Jan 2025, 13:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
When the Spud Bros are not busy helping feed the masses at their potato tram on Preston’s Flag Market, they are helping give back to those in need.

One half of the Spud Brothers - Jacob Nelson, 29, took to the duo’s Facebook page upon hearing the sad news that Almost Famous burger chain had closed its sites this week citing the cost of living and Covid as some of the reasons.

The Spud Bros regularly keep their many followers updated with their hilarious social media posts.The Spud Bros regularly keep their many followers updated with their hilarious social media posts.
The Spud Bros regularly keep their many followers updated with their hilarious social media posts. | Spud Bros

Jacob, who is recovering after surgery, said: “I have just seen the sad news that Almost Famous are completely shutting down.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I had a really good experience when I went over to Manchester both from the quality side and the customer service side.

“I also saw that they were trying to get their staff jobs.”

“This is the first time that you are going to hear it but the Spud Bros are branching out.”

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Older brother Jacob announced the news they would be branching out on the pair's Facebook page.Older brother Jacob announced the news they would be branching out on the pair's Facebook page.
Older brother Jacob announced the news they would be branching out on the pair's Facebook page. | Spud Bros

He added that they had a few stores opening up around the UK and Manchester is one of them.

He said: “We just want to reach out to anyone that worked at Almost Famous and say there is an opportunity to come and work with us.

“There is a lot of pressure right right now in this current climate and we just want to help as many people as we can.”

Anyone wishing to apply should visit their Spud Bros Express Facebook page where there is a link to apply.

Related topics:LancashirePreston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice