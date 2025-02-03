A woman who visited Preston’s Spud Bros new business in London has given her verdict.

Jacob and Harley Nelson, aged 29 and 22, branched their famous spuds to the heart of London’s theatre district with the launch of their first pop-up restaurant, Spud Bros Express late last year.

Customers love the Spud Bros Express pop up restaurant in Soho. | Spud Bros

And one woman wanted them to know why she was left disappointed.

The woman in question took to her Instagram @eloisefouladgar to say she had been wanting to try the iconic spud for the past nine months so the nerves on what it would taste were heightened.

She started off the best by saying that she wasn’t happy with the famous duo and to ‘buckle in’ for her brutally honest review.

She tried the beans, cheese, onions and tram sauce which cost me £9.

She said: “My first observation is that they packed it with cheese and filling which I was really pleasantly surprised about.

“Then they packed it with the famous tram sauce that I had no idea what to expect from this.

“This is why I am so annoyed at Spud Bros. I am trying the £9 potato which was piping hot and covered in garlic butter which was amazing and it had the best cheese pool ever.

“Tram sauce was insane. It was a little bit spicy.”

Older brother Jacob recently announced they would be opening up in Manchester. | Spud Bros

The verdict

She addded that, “It was the best jacket potato I have ever tried and why I am annoyed because I cannot have it every single day because this shop is not going to be open for much longer and I am craving it every single day and I don’t know what to do.”

She signed the video off by rating solid her spud ‘a solid’ - 10 out of 10.