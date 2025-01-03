These were the most read Lancashire Post stories in April.
1. Royal Visit...
Crowds of Royalists lined the streets of a village to welcome Princess Anne, the Princess Royal to Lancashire.
Incessant heavy rain didn’t stop throngs of royalists from lining the streets of Lancashire to catch a glimpse of senior royal Princess Anne, the Princess Royal. | National World
2. Closed school
Pinfold Primary School in Scarisbrick closed its doors for the final time. However, it reopened in September as a 'satellite site' for a special needs school seven miles away in Skelmersdale. | sunmit
3. Tragic...
A motorcyclist fled the scene after smashing his bike into a woman, injuring her and killing her two dogs.
The teenager was later arrested. It happened in Royal Avenue, near Worden Park, Leyland
| submit
4. Travellers moved in...
Travellers were ordered to leave a Tesco car park in Leyland due to being on private land.
A fleet of caravans moved onto the Tesco Extra car park in Towngate close to the petrol station. After it was reported to Lancashire Police by the supermarket, officers visited the group last night in a bid to remove the travellers from the site. | submit
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.