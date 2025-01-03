'I had some great nights out at The Stanley Arms in Preston' - April's most read stories

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 12:25 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2025, 12:24 GMT

April 2024 saw a packed month of news from travellers parking up at Tesco to possible plans for Fishergate

These were the most read Lancashire Post stories in April.

Here are the links...

Meet some adorable babies born at Royal Preston Hospital this year

17 charming towns and villages to visit in Lancashire this summer - including Wiswell and Whalley

Leyland dogs killed after motorcyclist crashes into dog walker near Worden Park

Preston’s Fishergate Shopping Centre ‘set for demolition’ as part of major city redevelopment

Crowds gather as Princess Anne visits Lancashire village Trawden to witness real community spirit

37 nostalgic pictures of Preston high schools, teachers & students in the 1990s for World Teachers' Day

The Stanley Arms in all its glory... 29 rib-tickling pics of one of Preston's favourite pubs down the years

Lancashire primary school with only one pupil to close down - before rising again

Police serve notice to travellers occupying Tesco Extra car park in Leyland

Crowds of Royalists lined the streets of a village to welcome Princess Anne, the Princess Royal to Lancashire. Incessant heavy rain didn’t stop throngs of royalists from lining the streets of Lancashire to catch a glimpse of senior royal Princess Anne, the Princess Royal.

1. Royal Visit...

Crowds of Royalists lined the streets of a village to welcome Princess Anne, the Princess Royal to Lancashire. Incessant heavy rain didn’t stop throngs of royalists from lining the streets of Lancashire to catch a glimpse of senior royal Princess Anne, the Princess Royal. | National World

Pinfold Primary School in Scarisbrick closed its doors for the final time. However, it reopened in September as a 'satellite site' for a special needs school seven miles away in Skelmersdale.

2. Closed school

Pinfold Primary School in Scarisbrick closed its doors for the final time. However, it reopened in September as a 'satellite site' for a special needs school seven miles away in Skelmersdale. | sunmit

A motorcyclist fled the scene after smashing his bike into a woman, injuring her and killing her two dogs. The teenager was later arrested. It happened in Royal Avenue, near Worden Park, Leyland

3. Tragic...

A motorcyclist fled the scene after smashing his bike into a woman, injuring her and killing her two dogs. The teenager was later arrested. It happened in Royal Avenue, near Worden Park, Leyland | submit

Travellers were ordered to leave a Tesco car park in Leyland due to being on private land. A fleet of caravans moved onto the Tesco Extra car park in Towngate close to the petrol station. After it was reported to Lancashire Police by the supermarket, officers visited the group last night in a bid to remove the travellers from the site.

4. Travellers moved in...

Travellers were ordered to leave a Tesco car park in Leyland due to being on private land. A fleet of caravans moved onto the Tesco Extra car park in Towngate close to the petrol station. After it was reported to Lancashire Police by the supermarket, officers visited the group last night in a bid to remove the travellers from the site. | submit

