Police serve notice to travellers occupying Tesco Extra car park in Leyland
Travellers have been ordered to leave a Tesco car park in Leyland due to being on private land.
A fleet of caravans moved onto the Tesco Extra car park in Towngate on Sunday afternoon, close to the petrol station.
After it was reported to Lancashire Police by the supermarket, officers visited the group last night in a bid to remove the travellers from the site.
However, the car park is private land and further legal efforts must be taken to remove them.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “This is a private matter between the landlord, which in this case is the local council, and the travellers.
“The police may intervene in the future if further legal efforts are taken and the council wants the travellers off the land.”
The plot of land on which the caravans have occupied is not owned by Tesco and instead owned by South Ribble Borough Council.
South Ribble Borough Council have been approached for a comment.
Passers-by and locals shared their views on the travellers with some saying that they should be able to stay, whilst some felt they should move onto a different site.
One Leyland resident said: “I don’t see why they should be forcibly removed.
“They aren’t causing anyone harm and its not like they are taking up the whole car park.”
Sharing their opposing opinion, a Tesco Extra shopper said: “If the council as well as police have told them to leave then they should probably leave.
“I can imagine finding a site to stay is difficult but unfortunately this is the council’s private land.”
