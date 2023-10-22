With The Stanley Arms having closed its doors last October ahead of a council licensing review, the pub even had to cancel a ‘farewell party’ last year.

Thankfully for local punters, the establishment has since reopened under new stewardship, so here we take a look back at the good times had at the beloved Preston boozer.

And, as reader Pat Edgeley says of The Stanley: “Great night out.”

Check out some of photographer Gary Cook’s best shots of the pub in all its glory down the years...

Revellers enjoy a drink in the Stanley Arms, Preston. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The Stanley (Credit: Garry Cook)

Photo Neil Cross, Paul Butcher from The Stanley Arms, Preston