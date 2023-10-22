The Stanley Arms in all its glory... 29 rib-tickling pics of one of Preston's favourite pubs down the years

By Jack Marshall
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 12:58 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2024, 14:32 BST

With The Stanley Arms now under new ownership and going from strength to strength in the city centre, we take a look back at times gone by at the beloved pub.

With The Stanley Arms having closed its doors last October ahead of a council licensing review, the pub even had to cancel a ‘farewell party’ last year.

Thankfully for local punters, the establishment has since reopened under new stewardship, so here we take a look back at the good times had at the beloved Preston boozer. Sign up for our free newsletters now

And, as reader Pat Edgeley says of The Stanley: “Great night out.”

Check out some of photographer Gary Cook’s best shots of the pub in all its glory down the years...

1. Revellers enjoy a drink in the Stanley Arms, Preston. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Kelvin Stuttard

The Stanley (Credit: Garry Cook)

2. The Stanley (Credit: Garry Cook)

The Stanley (Credit: Garry Cook) Photo: Garry Cook @gazcook

3. Photo Neil Cross, Paul Butcher from The Stanley Arms, Preston

National World

The Stanley (Credit: Garry Cook)

4. The Stanley (Credit: Garry Cook)

The Stanley (Credit: Garry Cook) Photo: Garry Cook @gazcook

