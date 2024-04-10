Incessant heavy rain didn’t stop throngs of royalists from lining the streets of Lancashire to catch a glimpse of senior royal Princess Anne, the Princess Royal.

The late Queen’s daughter visited Trawden in Pendle and stopped off at the Trawden Arms and Trawden Forest Community Centre to witness prospering community projects.

Residents in Trawden became the first in Britain to club together to buy their own library, post office, shop, community centre and pub to save them from closure.

Princess Anne also visited neighbouring Rossendale for a stop off at Helmshore Mills Textile Museum earlier in the day.

Local dignitaries, including the Lord Lieutenant and the High Sheriff of Lancashire, joined by council chiefs, welcomed The Princess Royal to Helmshore Mills Textile Museum in Rossendale.

Her Royal Highness toured Helmshore Mills, with museum service staff, Heather Davis, and Louise Jacobsson.

Ms Jacobsson said: “We were delighted to receive The Princess Royal at Helmshore Mills Textile Museum.

“We hope she enjoyed her tour, where she met staff, Higher Mill Museum Trustees, and members of the Helmshore Friends group. It was a brilliant opportunity to show her our historic textile machinery in operation, as well as our displays.”

On the tour, she was escorted through the two working mills; Higher Mill and Whitaker's Mill which are on Historic England's Scheduled Ancient Monument list.

Finally, after unveiling a plaque she was invited to sign the visitor book and was presented with a commemorative tea-towel made with cotton from the mill and was given a posy of flowers to round out her visit.

Our photographer was in Trawden to capture the scenes. Can you spot yourself?

Crowds brave the rain awaiting the arrival of Princess Anne to Trawden. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Crowds brave the rain awaiting the arrival of Princess Anne to Trawden. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Princess Anne arrivals at the Trawden Arms and greets the public who had waited in the rain to meet her. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard