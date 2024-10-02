37 nostalgic pictures of Preston high schools, teachers & students in the 1990s for World Teachers' Day

For anyone who grew up and went to school back in the 1990s, you’ve come to the right place.

There’s nothing like digging out old school photos for a reminisce and - at times - a good giggle. And so, without further ado, here are some of our best archive pictures of Preston secondary schools back in the ‘90s to celebrate World Teachers’ Day.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

1. Gemma Collinson and Scott Croly of Longridge High School, working on a CD at Preston College in 1998 Photo: Kevin McGuinness

2. Prince Charles with pupils from Moor Park High School at Marks and Spencers, Fishergate, Preston Photo: Ian Robinson

3. Pupils from Fulwood High School, near Preston, who achieved 100% attendance. Pictured (bottom from left to right): Reena Modasiya, 16, Catherine Fell,15. Bottom (left to right): Philip Bathgate, 15, Frances Harris,16, and Mark Stevenson, 16 Photo: Ian Robinson

4. Mr Hutchinson, head teacher from Walton-le-Dale High School, Preston, with pupils (from left) Alan Parkinson, Layna Robinson, Kerrie Armistead, David Usman and Andrew Batt, all aged 12 years Photo: Archive

