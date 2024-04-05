Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teenager was arrested after a motorbike crashed into a woman and killed her two dogs yesterday.

The young man reportedly lost control of his bike and mounted the pavement in Royal Avenue, near Worden Park, at around 10.15am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He struck a woman in her 50s walking her two dogs and fled the scene on his bike.

Sadly, both dogs died and the woman suffered injuries to her leg.

An 18-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, criminal damage (the dogs), ABH (the woman), disqualified driving and driving with no insurance.

He has been bailed until July 4.

Police statement

The motorcyclist lost control of his bike at the junction of Royal Avenue and Parkgate Drive, near Worden Park, where he collided with a woman walking her two dogs at around 10.15am on Thursday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 10.15am on Thursday, April 4 to a report of a collision on Royal Avenue, Leyland between a motorcycle and a woman walking two dogs.

“The pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, suffered a minor leg injury but very sadly the two dogs were killed.