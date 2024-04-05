Leyland dogs killed after motorcyclist crashes into dog walker near Worden Park
A teenager was arrested after a motorbike crashed into a woman and killed her two dogs yesterday.
The young man reportedly lost control of his bike and mounted the pavement in Royal Avenue, near Worden Park, at around 10.15am.
He struck a woman in her 50s walking her two dogs and fled the scene on his bike.
Sadly, both dogs died and the woman suffered injuries to her leg.
An 18-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, criminal damage (the dogs), ABH (the woman), disqualified driving and driving with no insurance.
He has been bailed until July 4.
Police statement
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 10.15am on Thursday, April 4 to a report of a collision on Royal Avenue, Leyland between a motorcycle and a woman walking two dogs.
“The pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, suffered a minor leg injury but very sadly the two dogs were killed.
“An 18-year-old man from Leyland was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, criminal damage (the dogs), ABH (the woman), disqualified driving and driving with no insurance.”