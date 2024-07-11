Where do I sign!? Grand 4 bed detached Preston family home in leafy country village with huge garden for sale

By Jack Marshall
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:58 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 11:42 BST

What a breathtaking home.

On the market for £650,000 with Moving Works, this glorious four-bed detached Woodplumpton home is spectacular in every regard: it has the space, the style, the contemporary design, and the sprawling garden.

As one reader said: “Where do I sign?!”

Take a look around...

Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

1. Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

2. Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

3. Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

4. Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

