Anyone fancy buying this place for me? Historic ancient farmhouse with 65 acre garden up for sale

By Jack Marshall
Published 28th Nov 2023, 10:11 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 12:11 BST

Hoardsall Farm is a tranquil and unique property nestled in an secluded elevated hillside position.

On the market for offers in excess of £1.65m with SHP Valuers Preston, this sprawling Longridge farmhouse is the dictionary definition of potential: accessed via a private track overlooking uninterrupted open countryside, this piece of real estate includes a traditional stone built farmhouse, an impressive and extensive range of traditional stone barns, and about 65 Acres (26.3 Ha) of grassland in a ring fence of the farm yard.

Get the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, with our free newsletter.

As reader Anne Bilbrough says: “Anyone fancy equipping my bank account so I can be custodian of this place?”

Take a look around...

Still hunting for the forever home? Check out these other recent pieces...

I can't believe how big it is! Magical 3 bed Lostock Hall cottage with lovely garden on the market

I think it's the ideal family home... superb 4 bed modern Longton bungalow with private garden for sale

Spectacular detached 5 bed Preston family home with ultra modern interior design and garden annexe for sale

Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers)

1. Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers)

Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers) Photo: Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers)

Photo Sales
Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers)

2. Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers)

Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers) Photo: Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers)

Photo Sales
Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers)

3. Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers)

Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers) Photo: Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers)

Photo Sales
Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers)

4. Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers)

Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers) Photo: Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:longridgeChorleyLEPPrestonLancashireMoneyPropertyfirst person