On the market for offers in excess of £1.65m with SHP Valuers Preston, this sprawling Longridge farmhouse is the dictionary definition of potential: accessed via a private track overlooking uninterrupted open countryside, this piece of real estate includes a traditional stone built farmhouse, an impressive and extensive range of traditional stone barns, and about 65 Acres (26.3 Ha) of grassland in a ring fence of the farm yard.
As reader Anne Bilbrough says: “Anyone fancy equipping my bank account so I can be custodian of this place?”
Take a look around...
