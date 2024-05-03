On the market for £440,000 with Roberts & Co., this magnificent 5-bed Leyland family home has it all, from a modern open-plan design to a spacious garden.
As the estate agents say: “This move-in ready dream home flawlessly combines privacy, luxury living and natural countryside beauty just minutes from Leyland centre. Homeowners seeking a modern sanctuary need look no further.”
Take a look around...
Also on the market locally...
'I'm truly proud of it': Stunning 5 bed detached Preston home with modern design & massive garden for sale
'I'm in love with this timeless masterpiece': Downton Abbey style country mansion with modern design for sale
'I toured an immaculately presented family home': magical refurbished 3 bed Ribble Valley home for sale
'I love its traditional charm': semi rural 3 bed Edwardian Chorley cottage with south facing garden for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.