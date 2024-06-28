On the market for £1.895m with Athertons, this truly outstanding property is the kind of modern and contemporary home which has something for everyone. From the magnificent open-plan reception rooms and the glorious fitted kitchen, to the wood-burning stoves, the cinema room, the huge bedrooms, the sprawling garden, and the detached office annexe coupled with the equestrian facilities, this place really does have it all.
After seeing this place, you’ll be saying ‘this place has it all’ because, as the estate agents say: “An amazing home prepared for today's demanding purchaser, balancing contemporary must-haves with all essential character and comfort.”
Take a look around...
