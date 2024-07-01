Unique 3 bed detached Hoghton countryside family home with spacious design and huge garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Jul 2024, 15:34 BST

This home is situated on a highly sought-after road and is a stunning characterful property.

On the market for £590,000 with Purplebricks, this unique Hoghton family home is all about space and seclusion, featuring three bedrooms, a private garden, flexible accommodation, large reception rooms, a conservatory, a fitted kitchen, utility area, and no chain.

This place is a potential gem. Take a look around...

1. Quaker Brook Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Quaker Brook Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. Quaker Brook Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Quaker Brook Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. Quaker Brook Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Quaker Brook Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. Quaker Brook Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

Quaker Brook Lane (Credit: Purplebricks)

