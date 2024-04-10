"I've never seen an interior like it": Modern 3 bed Ashton home with unique design & huge garden for sale

With a striking interior design and modern layout, this home certainly catches the eye.

By Jack Marshall
Published 16th Jan 2024, 15:13 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2024, 10:14 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £200,000 with Reeds Rains, this fully refurbished 3 bedroom semi-detached Ashton-on-Ribble property features an entrance hall, a large family lounge, a dining room, a fitted kitchen, three spacious bedrooms, a modern family bathroom, and easily-maintained front and rear gardens. Take a look around...

Moss Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble

Moss Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble

Moss Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble

Moss Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble

