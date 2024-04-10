On the market for offers in excess of £200,000 with Reeds Rains, this fully refurbished 3 bedroom semi-detached Ashton-on-Ribble property features an entrance hall, a large family lounge, a dining room, a fitted kitchen, three spacious bedrooms, a modern family bathroom, and easily-maintained front and rear gardens. Take a look around...
Still not quite found that perfect home? Check out these other homes on the market...
'I had to pinch myself': spectacular 4 bed modern Preston family home with secluded garden on the market
I love it: Majestic modern Leyland family home with landscaped Love Island villa-style garden for sale
I've never seen anything quite like it: brand new 3 storey space age family home with huge garden for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.