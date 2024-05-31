On the market for £220,000 with Ben Rose, this 3-bed semi-detached Penwortham home boasts a dining room with bay window, a family lounge with plenty of space, a fitted kitchen with a breakfast bar, spacious bedrooms, a three-piece bathroom, loft space, and a wraparound garden with stone patio.
As the estate agents say: “Nestled in the heart of Penwortham this delightful, deceptively spacious three-bedroom, semi detached property is a perfect haven for a family.”
For all the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines sent to your inbox, sign up to our free LEP newsletter.
Also on the market locally...
I think it's the ideal family home... superb 4 bed modern Longton bungalow with private garden for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.