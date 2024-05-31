I found a deceptively spacious 3 bed 'family haven' Penwortham home with wraparound garden for sale

Jack Marshall
Jack Marshall
Published 31st May 2024

This unique property certainly boasts more than meets the eye.

On the market for £220,000 with Ben Rose, this 3-bed semi-detached Penwortham home boasts a dining room with bay window, a family lounge with plenty of space, a fitted kitchen with a breakfast bar, spacious bedrooms, a three-piece bathroom, loft space, and a wraparound garden with stone patio.

As the estate agents say: “Nestled in the heart of Penwortham this delightful, deceptively spacious three-bedroom, semi detached property is a perfect haven for a family.”

