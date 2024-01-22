Spacious uber cool retro 5 bed detached Preston home with quirky modern design and huge garden up for sale
What a home.
By Jack Marshall
Published 20th Sep 2023, 14:07 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 09:55 GMT
On the market for £800,000 with Armistead Barnett, this magnificent five bed family home is a stunner from start to finish, featuring a wonderful interior design, spacious living areas, glorious bedrooms, and a large garden. Take a look around...
