Luxury 4 bed Chorley mega mansion with modern open plan design, stunning kitchen, and huge garden up for sale

This stunning home on an exclusive development of only four homes is breathtaking.
By Jack Marshall
Published 14th Sep 2023, 09:38 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 10:03 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £799,950 with Ben Rose, this glorious Euxton home is all about privacy, luxury, and tranquillity, featuring a gorgeous open plan design, a modern finish throughout, a magnificent dining kitchen, large bedrooms, and a huge rear garden. Take a look around...

Balshaw Villa Gardens, Euxton, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

1. Balshaw Villa Gardens, Euxton, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Balshaw Villa Gardens, Euxton, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Balshaw Villa Gardens, Euxton, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

2. Balshaw Villa Gardens, Euxton, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Balshaw Villa Gardens, Euxton, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Balshaw Villa Gardens, Euxton, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

3. Balshaw Villa Gardens, Euxton, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Balshaw Villa Gardens, Euxton, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Balshaw Villa Gardens, Euxton, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

4. Balshaw Villa Gardens, Euxton, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Balshaw Villa Gardens, Euxton, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

