Wondrous detached 4 bed Walton le Dale family home with modern design and open plan fitted kitchen up for sale
What a home...
By Jack Marshall
Published 29th Aug 2023, 09:47 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 09:13 GMT
On the market for £399,500 with Stonehouse Homes, this frankly breathtaking 4 bed Walton-le-Dale family home is a sight to behold, boasting a gorgeous facade, a sprawling interior, and a spacious rear garden. Take a look around...
Also, be sure not to miss these other local homes on the market…
Channel 5's 22 Kids & Counting: Historic Lancashire farmhouse bought by Britain's largest family, the Radfords
Characterful 3 bed Chorley cottage with open plan design, classic features, and private garden for sale
1 / 5