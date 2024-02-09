News you can trust since 1886
Magnificent 3 bed Leyland family home with open plan design, fitted kitchen, and private garden for sale

This place has everything.

By Jack Marshall
Published 9th Feb 2024, 15:26 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £280,000 with Ben Rose, this three-bed semi-detached Leyland family home is the complete package, featuring a welcoming reception hall, a downstairs EC, a stylish and spacious main lounge, an open plan modern fitted kitchen, a dining room, large bedrooms including a main with en suite and fitted wardrobes, and a lovely landscaped garden. Take a look around...

1. Wentwood Crescent (Credit: Ben Rose)

2. Wentwood Crescent (Credit: Ben Rose)

3. Wentwood Crescent (Credit: Ben Rose)

4. Wentwood Crescent (Credit: Ben Rose)

