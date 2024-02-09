On the market for offers in excess of £280,000 with Ben Rose, this three-bed semi-detached Leyland family home is the complete package, featuring a welcoming reception hall, a downstairs EC, a stylish and spacious main lounge, an open plan modern fitted kitchen, a dining room, large bedrooms including a main with en suite and fitted wardrobes, and a lovely landscaped garden. Take a look around...
