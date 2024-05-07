Hidden gem 3 bed Lancashire countryside barn conversion with spacious design & huge garden on the market

this eye-catching home is not only visually striking, but also features a charming interior and oodles of space.

By Jack Marshall
Published 7th May 2024, 10:43 BST

On the market for £299,950 with The Square Room, this peaceful single-storey three-bed barn conversion is nestled away near the rural village of Weeton, boasting the peace and tranquillity of countryside living as well as a spacious and modern interior design.

Take a look around...

Also on the market locally...

I think it's rare that homes of this quality come to the market: Uber deluxe 4 bed open plan house up for sale

'I think it's incredibly impressive': Grand and historic 5 bed Preston manor house with huge garden for sale

I think this is a rare opportunity: Deluxe Longridge lakeside mansion with dream garden on the market

1. Mythop Village (Credit: The Square Room)

Photo Sales

2. Mythop Village (Credit: The Square Room)

Photo Sales

3. Mythop Village (Credit: The Square Room)

Photo Sales

4. Mythop Village (Credit: The Square Room)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:WeetonPrestonPropertyMoneyLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.