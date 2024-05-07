On the market for £299,950 with The Square Room, this peaceful single-storey three-bed barn conversion is nestled away near the rural village of Weeton, boasting the peace and tranquillity of countryside living as well as a spacious and modern interior design.
Take a look around...
