Huge 4 bed detached Longton family home with modern design and south facing garden up for sale
This wonderful home is described as a ‘beautiful family home in a private setting in the heart of Longton’.
By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Sep 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 10:31 BST
On the market for £575,000 with Strike, this huge four-bed detached Longton home has everything you could want from a modern property, including an open-plan contemporary fitted living kitchen, a luxurious bathroom and en suite, and a large south-facing rear garden. Take a look around...
