News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Preston Magistrates Court to be shut for 'at least three months'
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
39% of children can't see a dentist - and it's worse for adults
Liz Truss defends her record as prime minister in think tank speech
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week

Huge 4 bed detached Longton family home with modern design and south facing garden up for sale

This wonderful home is described as a ‘beautiful family home in a private setting in the heart of Longton’.
By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Sep 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 10:31 BST

On the market for £575,000 with Strike, this huge four-bed detached Longton home has everything you could want from a modern property, including an open-plan contemporary fitted living kitchen, a luxurious bathroom and en suite, and a large south-facing rear garden. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally…

Luxury 4 bed Chorley mega mansion with modern open plan design, stunning kitchen, and huge garden up for sale

Detached 3 bed Leyland family home with good transport links and south facing garden up for sale

Historic detached 4 bed thatched roof Chorley family home with huge lush garden on the market

School Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Strike)

1. School Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Strike)

School Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Strike) Photo: School Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Strike)

Photo Sales
School Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Strike)

2. School Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Strike)

School Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Strike) Photo: School Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Strike)

Photo Sales
School Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Strike)

3. School Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Strike)

School Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Strike) Photo: School Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Strike)

Photo Sales
School Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Strike)

4. School Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Strike)

School Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Strike) Photo: School Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Strike)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:ChorleyLeyland