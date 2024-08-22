I'm in love with the traditional charm of this 3 bed Edwardian Chorley cottage with south facing garden

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 27th Dec 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 09:30 BST

This exquisite semi-rural, 1904 Edwardian end terrace property situated in a highly sought after and picturesque village of Withnell is a sight to behold.

On the market for offers in excess of £299,995 with Ben Rose, this three-bed end-of-terrace Chorley home is a perfect marriage of classic old school style with a modern finish, boasting an open-plan lounge leading through to a dining area, a modern kitchen with Belfast sink, spacious bedrooms, a luxurious family bathroom, and gardens to the front and rear.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

As the estate agents say: “Beautifully restored whilst retaining its traditional charm, this gorgeous home offers an idyllic blend of tranquillity and modern convenience.”

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Have a look around...

Follow the latest from Preston North End, with the L.E.P’s free football emails

Still looking to tour a few more local properties? Be sure not to miss some of the other recent homes we’ve featured...

Will anybody buy this place for me? Historic ancient farmhouse with huge 65 acre garden on the market

Supreme 3-bed detached Chorley family home with slick interior & south-facing landscaped garden for sale

Lancashire seaside town named house price hotspot as property prices soar according to national estate agent

Magical 3-bed detached Longridge family home with conservatory & lovely garden on the market for bargain price

I think this dream 4 bed Fulwood family home with peaceful landscaped garden on the market ticks all the boxes

Super spacious complete package 5 bed detached Preston family home with private garden for sale

1. Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales

2. Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales

3. Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales

4. Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:ChorleyGardensLancashireHousing marketEdwardianBelfastLEPPrestonfirst person

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.