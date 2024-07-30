Supreme 3-bed detached Chorley family home with slick interior & south-facing landscaped garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 30th Jul 2024, 13:34 BST

As the estate agents say, this beautifully-presented, 3-bedroom, detached property is located in the sought after village of Coppull, Chorley.

On the market for offers in excess of £269,995 with Ben Rose, this wonderful family property boasts a welcoming entrance hallway, a large living room opening onto the garden, a modern kitchen/diner, a downstairs WC, big bedrooms, a driveway with space for two cars, and a massive south-facing garden with patio areas and central lawn.

Take a look around...

1. Mill Lane (Credit: Ben Rose)

Mill Lane (Credit: Ben Rose)

2. Mill Lane (Credit: Ben Rose)

Mill Lane (Credit: Ben Rose)

3. Mill Lane (Credit: Ben Rose)

Mill Lane (Credit: Ben Rose)

4. Mill Lane (Credit: Ben Rose)

Mill Lane (Credit: Ben Rose)

