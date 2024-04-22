On the market for £625,000 with Armitstead Barnett, this astonishing four-bed detached Broughton family home is simply stunning, featuring a dining room, a grand office, a conservatory, a huge lounge with feature fireplace, a newly-fitted kitchen, a utility room, a spindled staircase, spacious bedrooms, a truly gorgeous garden with a workshop, and a detached garage. Take a look around...
