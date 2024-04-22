I toured a 'recently renovated' 4 bed detached Preston family home with stunning garden for sale

This home is a stunner.

By Jack Marshall
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 11:09 BST

On the market for £625,000 with Armitstead Barnett, this astonishing four-bed detached Broughton family home is simply stunning, featuring a dining room, a grand office, a conservatory, a huge lounge with feature fireplace, a newly-fitted kitchen, a utility room, a spindled staircase, spacious bedrooms, a truly gorgeous garden with a workshop, and a detached garage. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally for those still on the hunt for a new forever home...

"I'm in love with that garden": 5 bed stone-built Chorley home with ultra modern design for sale

'I've found a fabulous & private family home': Mind-blowing 5 bed Preston mansion with pool & gym up for sale

'I love how it blends classic and modern': bargain 4 bed Darwen family home with stylish design on the market

1. Woodplumpton Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Photo Sales

2. Woodplumpton Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Photo Sales

3. Woodplumpton Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Photo Sales

4. Woodplumpton Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LancashirePropertyMoneyChorleyPreston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.