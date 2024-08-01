Magical 3-bed detached Longridge family home with conservatory & lovely garden on the market for bargain price

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Aug 2024, 14:32 BST

This three-bed link detached home is located in a quiet and well-established residential area of Longridge.

On the market for offers in excess of £250,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this charming 3-bed Longridge family home features an open-plan lounge and dining area, a fitted kitchen, a conservatory, spacious bedrooms and a lovely family bathroom, ample off-road parking, a single garage, and a gorgeous private garden with lawn and patio.

Take a look around...

Lindale Road (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Lindale Road (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Lindale Road (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Lindale Road (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

