On the market for offers in excess of £250,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this charming 3-bed Longridge family home features an open-plan lounge and dining area, a fitted kitchen, a conservatory, spacious bedrooms and a lovely family bathroom, ample off-road parking, a single garage, and a gorgeous private garden with lawn and patio.
