Massive 4 bed detached Bamber Bridge house with conservatory, modern kitchen & landscaped garden for sale

This is an idyllic family home.
By Jack Marshall
Published 10th Oct 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 14:43 GMT

On the market for £240,000 with Purplebricks, this charming four-bed detached Bamber Bridge is the ideal family home, featuring two reception rooms, a conservatory, a modern kitchen, spacious bedrooms and a clean-cut family bathroom, a detached garage, and a large landscaped rear garden which enjoys plenty of sunshine. Take a look around...

Woodcock Close, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Purplebricks)

1. Woodcock Close, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Purplebricks)

Woodcock Close, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Purplebricks) Photo: Woodcock Close, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Purplebricks)

Woodcock Close, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. Woodcock Close, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Purplebricks)

Woodcock Close, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Purplebricks) Photo: Woodcock Close, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Purplebricks)

Woodcock Close, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. Woodcock Close, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Purplebricks)

Woodcock Close, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Purplebricks) Photo: Woodcock Close, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Purplebricks)

Woodcock Close, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. Woodcock Close, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Purplebricks)

Woodcock Close, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Purplebricks) Photo: Woodcock Close, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Purplebricks)

Related topics:LancashireKirkhamPreston