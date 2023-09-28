On the market for £349,950 with Dewhurst Homes, this lovely four-bed semi-detached Fulwood property is the epitome of family living, featuring a large lounge with bay window, a fitted kitchen with breakfast bar, a dining area and utility room, spacious bedrooms including a main with walk-in wardrobe and en suite, a garage, and a rear lawned garden with patio.

As the estate agents say: “Now here comes a family home that is certain to tick all of those important boxes!”

Take a look around...

For those still looking for that perfect home, don’t miss some of our other recent featured properties...