Bridgerton style 5 bed Preston countryside manor house with classic style & dream garden up for sale

This home is an eye-catcher.
By Jack Marshall
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:00 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 11:08 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £799,000 with Home Truths, this gorgeous and secluded Withnell Fold manor house is like something straight out of Bridgerton. From the stunning country kitchen to the gorgeous bedrooms, this home is all about class and style. Take a look around...

Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA (Credit: Home Truths)

1. Withnell Fold

Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA (Credit: Home Truths) Photo: Home Truths

Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA (Credit: Home Truths)

2. Withnell Fold

Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA (Credit: Home Truths) Photo: Home Truths

Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA (Credit: Home Truths)

3. Withnell Fold

Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA (Credit: Home Truths) Photo: Home Truths

Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA (Credit: Home Truths)

4. Withnell Fold

Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA (Credit: Home Truths) Photo: Home Truths

Related topics:BridgertonPrestonLeylandFulwood