News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Boy hospitalised after taking part in dangerous social media craze
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Magical 5 bed 3 storey Fulwood family home with stunning open plan design hits the market

Homes genuinely don’t get much nicer than this gorgeous property.
By Jack Marshall
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

On the market for £661,500 with Farrell Heyworth, this three-storey, five-bed home is a modern marvel of a property. With everything from a modern interior and open-plan design, to a wonderful family kitchen, large bedrooms, and a stunning rear garden, this home is the dream. Take a look around...

Also, if you’re still in the market, check out these other local homes for sale…

Bargain 3 bed Preston family home with fitted kitchen and spacious landscaped rear garden up for sale

Huge 6 bed, three storey Preston home with modern open plan design and swimming pool up for sale

Eye-catching 4 bed detached Preston family home with flawless interior and large garden on the market

Willowgate, Fulwood, Preston, PR2: This stunning home sits on a secure private gated community of just twelve superior executive homes in a variety of distinctive property style. (Credit: Farrell Heyworth)

1. Willowgate

Willowgate, Fulwood, Preston, PR2: This stunning home sits on a secure private gated community of just twelve superior executive homes in a variety of distinctive property style. (Credit: Farrell Heyworth) Photo: Farrell Heyworth

Photo Sales
Willowgate, Fulwood, Preston, PR2: This stunning home sits on a secure private gated community of just twelve superior executive homes in a variety of distinctive property style. (Credit: Farrell Heyworth)

2. Willowgate

Willowgate, Fulwood, Preston, PR2: This stunning home sits on a secure private gated community of just twelve superior executive homes in a variety of distinctive property style. (Credit: Farrell Heyworth) Photo: Farrell Heyworth

Photo Sales
Willowgate, Fulwood, Preston, PR2: This stunning home sits on a secure private gated community of just twelve superior executive homes in a variety of distinctive property style. (Credit: Farrell Heyworth)

3. Willowgate

Willowgate, Fulwood, Preston, PR2: This stunning home sits on a secure private gated community of just twelve superior executive homes in a variety of distinctive property style. (Credit: Farrell Heyworth) Photo: Farrell Heyworth

Photo Sales
Willowgate, Fulwood, Preston, PR2: This stunning home sits on a secure private gated community of just twelve superior executive homes in a variety of distinctive property style. (Credit: Farrell Heyworth)

4. Willowgate

Willowgate, Fulwood, Preston, PR2: This stunning home sits on a secure private gated community of just twelve superior executive homes in a variety of distinctive property style. (Credit: Farrell Heyworth) Photo: Farrell Heyworth

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:FulwoodPreston