News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Huge 3 bed Ribble Valley barn conversion with open plan design, fitted kitchen & landscaped garden up for sale

This home is spectacular from start to finish.

By Jack Marshall
Published 4th Mar 2024, 15:26 GMT

On the market for £549,950 with Hilton & Horsfall, this sprawling three-bed Whalley barn conversion is not only spacious and stylish but modern as well, featuring a landscaped garden, an open plan design, a fitted kitchen, a detached garage, and gorgeous views. Take a look around...

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Also on the market locally...

Ancient 4 bed Longridge farmhouse in need of renovation with 65 acres of pristine countryside up for sale

Astonishing 4 bed Preston family countryside home with open plan design, gym, and outdoor BBQ kitchen for sale

Dream 4 bed detached Leyland family home with open plan dining kitchen & stunning landscaped garden for sale

Tranquil 3 bed semi detached open-plan Preston family home with extended rear and garden on the market

1. Park Head (Credit: Hilton & Horsfall)

Photo Sales

2. Park Head (Credit: Hilton & Horsfall)

Photo Sales

3. Park Head (Credit: Hilton & Horsfall)

Photo Sales

4. Park Head (Credit: Hilton & Horsfall)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyMoneyLancashire