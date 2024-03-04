On the market for £549,950 with Hilton & Horsfall, this sprawling three-bed Whalley barn conversion is not only spacious and stylish but modern as well, featuring a landscaped garden, an open plan design, a fitted kitchen, a detached garage, and gorgeous views. Take a look around...
