New build 3 bed detached Leyland family home with modern finish on the market for good price
This home is a model of style.
By Jack Marshall
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
On the market for offers in excess of £250,000 with Ben Rose, this new build property boasts all the modern amenities that one would expect from such a property, as well as an air of space, style, and comfort. Take a look around...
