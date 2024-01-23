Bridgerton style 5 bed Preston countryside manor house with classic style and secluded garden up for sale
This home is an eye-catcher.
By Jack Marshall
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:00 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 10:32 GMT
On the market for offers in excess of £799,000 with Home Truths, this gorgeous and secluded Withnell Fold manor house is like something straight out of Bridgerton. From the stunning country kitchen to the gorgeous bedrooms, this home is all about class and style. Take a look around...
