We’ve decided to give you a sneak preview of the top 10 best pizza spots in Preston which we’ll be reviewing as part of this season’s LP Eats...

Welcome to season three of Lancashire Post Eats, our video food review series finding the very best of everything culinary across the city. We’ve crowned Preston’s top kebab and hailed the best hamburger in our previous two seasons, so now we’re out to pick Preston’s premier pizza. It’s a tough job, but someone’s got to do it.

The pepperoni pizza.

As with our first two seasons, I’ve picked 10 of Preston’s best-rated and most popular pizza joints and will be trying them out for myself, and rating each pizza out of 25 with a total score based on five categories - dough, sauce & cheese, toppings, vibe in the restaurant or takeaway, and value for money - graded from 0-5.

To try and make each pizza as comparable as possible, I’ll be going for the basic pepperoni pizza each time as that offers a good barometer of a place’s skills when it comes to all things pizza.

I’m looking for light dough, I’m hoping to avoid hard bases. I’m after rich sauce and creamy mozzarella, not tinned tomatoes and bland cheese. I want proper spicy pepperoni, not a few sorry discs of flavourless meat. And I want it in a cool setting for a good price.

Here are the places we’ll be trying:

1. Honest Jon, Blackpool Road

2. Toni’s, Plungington Road

3. Domino’s

4. Cafe Bar, Winckley Street

5. Antonio’s, Water Lane

6. Volare, Blackpool Road

7. Pizza Express, Winckley Street

8. The Moorbrook, North Road

9. Mr Slice Guy, Wellington Road

10. Nonna Lucia’s Pizzeria, Fylde Road

