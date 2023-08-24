Lancashire GCSE results 2023: Live updates as students across the county get their grades
Jubilant scenes at Holy Cross Catholic High School
Carr Hill High School praises students for hard efforts
Andrew Waller, Head at Carr Hill High School, has praised students for ‘bouncing back’ with ‘fantastic individual performances’ in this years GCSE results.
Students and staff at Armfield Academy in South Shore have shown “incredible resilience and commitment”
Mr Mark Kilmurray, Headteacher of Armfield Academy, said: “Our students and staff have shown incredible resilience and commitment.
“They have my complete admiration for the way in which they got on with the task at hand, working towards their goals calmly, diligently and methodically.
“I am proud of everything our students have achieved.
“This was a special cohort who will be remembered for the generous contributions they have made, not only to the school community but to the wider community of South Shore given they are the very first cohort of Yr 11 students to graduate from Armfield Academy.
“They have been great role models to our younger students.
“This sort of resilience and commitment during the tough years we have all been through, is what I am very proud of today, well done to the students as they continue their individual personal journeys on to College, Sixth Form, Modern Apprenticeships or indeed the world of work – now Year 11 go out and be the best that you can be.
“We are grateful to the support of parents and carers, who have offered their continuous and invaluable support.”
Brownedge stronger than ever!
Brownedge St Mary’s Catholic High School in Bamber Bridge say their GCSE results have improved on pre covid levels (2019), and far exceeded last year’s.
St Cecilia’s RC High School congratulates pupils for record year
St Cecilia’s in Longridge say they have received their best results yet!
Millfield Science and Performing Arts College congratulates its pupils
Headteacher Mrs Nicola Regan said: “It has been an excellent year for Team Millfield and once again we are incredibly proud of our students and what they have achieved.
“These incredible young people had two years of disrupted education, sometimes being required to learn at home, either through the lockdowns or due to periods of self-isolation, and many have had to overcome challenging circumstances. What we saw in our students was self-motivation, drive and determination, all essential skills that will help them in their future lives.
“The results they have achieved today are a combination of their own hard work, attending school, excellent teaching and pastoral care, and of course the love, guidance and support from theirfamilies. We are delighted for our Year 11s and the excellent results they have achieved. It is wonderful to know that their results will ensure that many doors are opened to them on the next step on their educational journey.
“We wish our exceptional Class of 2023 every success in their bright futures.”
Balshaw's Church of England High School "delighted" by their 2023 GCSE results
The Leyland school says the the hard work, dedication and commitment of their students have lead to excellent GCSE results this year.
Baines School expresses pride in all their pupils this results day
Baines School in Poulton le Fylde have announced that they have had a “fantastic year” of GCSE results.
Whilst the school says they have a multitude of individual success stories, special mention is given to a Ukranian pupil, Anastasiia Didyk, who arrived last year with barely any English.
Headteacher is “delighted” with Archbishop Temple’s GCSE results
Montgomery Academy congratulates its pupils!
Mr Stephen Careless, Headteacher Montgomery Academy, said: Congratulations to Montgomery’s Year 11 students who receive their GCSE results today. Hard work and tenacity has been rewarded with some excellent results, including many of the top grades.
“Our students’ levels of resilience and character were tested to the limit by the pandemic through half of their Year 8 and the majority of Year 9. In the face of this learning disruption, the way they have conducted themselves in Years 10 and 11 has made us immensely proud. The year group is full of positive role models, whose footsteps our younger students are already aspiring to follow.
“We wish them well in the next stage of their learning journey, whether that be employment, further education or training. We will continue to support them when they need it and look forward to hearing about their undoubted future achievements.”