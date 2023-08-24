News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
UPDATED: Murder investigation underway after two-year-old boy dies
Former lovers who murdered a Wigan dad have been jailed for life
Murderer who killed mum-of-two on her doorstep jailed for life
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Former lovers guilty of gun and acid attack murder of Liam Smith

Lancashire GCSE results 2023: Live updates as students across the county get their grades

Thousands of students across Lancashire are set to finally find out their GCSE results today (Thursday, August 24.)
By Aimee Seddon
Published 24th Aug 2023, 07:52 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 16:49 BST
GCSE Results Day 2023 is here. Image is not from this year.GCSE Results Day 2023 is here. Image is not from this year.
GCSE Results Day 2023 is here. Image is not from this year.

We’re bringing you all the latest GCSE news from across the county as they come in, so take a look below.

You may need to refersh the article in order to see the most recent updates.

GCSE’s LIVE: see the results as they happen across Lancashire

Show new updates
16:40 BST

Jubilant scenes at Holy Cross Catholic High School

Students get GCSE results at Holy Cross Catholic High School, Chorley, Lancashire.Students get GCSE results at Holy Cross Catholic High School, Chorley, Lancashire.
Students get GCSE results at Holy Cross Catholic High School, Chorley, Lancashire.

See the full photo gallery here: https://www.lep.co.uk/education/holy-cross-catholic-high-school-headteacher-is-delighted-by-their-2023-gcse-results-4267920

16:38 BST

Carr Hill High School praises students for hard efforts

submitsubmit
submit

Andrew Waller, Head at Carr Hill High School, has praised students for ‘bouncing back’ with ‘fantastic individual performances’ in this years GCSE results.

Full story: https://www.lep.co.uk/education/gcse-results-2023-carr-hill-high-school-praises-students-for-hard-efforts-despite-disruption-to-contend-with-throughout-covid-4267893

16:18 BST

Students and staff at Armfield Academy in South Shore have shown “incredible resilience and commitment”

Mr Mark Kilmurray, Headteacher of Armfield Academy, said: “Our students and staff have shown incredible resilience and commitment.

“They have my complete admiration for the way in which they got on with the task at hand, working towards their goals calmly, diligently and methodically.

“I am proud of everything our students have achieved.

“This was a special cohort who will be remembered for the generous contributions they have made, not only to the school community but to the wider community of South Shore given they are the very first cohort of Yr 11 students to graduate from Armfield Academy.

“They have been great role models to our younger students.

“This sort of resilience and commitment during the tough years we have all been through, is what I am very proud of today, well done to the students as they continue their individual personal journeys on to College, Sixth Form, Modern Apprenticeships or indeed the world of work – now Year 11 go out and be the best that you can be.

“We are grateful to the support of parents and carers, who have offered their continuous and invaluable support.”

15:29 BST

Brownedge stronger than ever!

Brownedge pupils celebrating their resultsBrownedge pupils celebrating their results
Brownedge pupils celebrating their results

Brownedge St Mary’s Catholic High School in Bamber Bridge say their GCSE results have improved on pre covid levels (2019), and far exceeded last year’s.

Full story: https://www.lep.co.uk/education/brownedge-st-marys-catholic-high-school-defies-national-picture-with-better-results-than-last-year-and-pre-covid-4267725

15:04 BST

St Cecilia’s RC High School congratulates pupils for record year

Eve, Katie, Julia, FrankieEve, Katie, Julia, Frankie
Eve, Katie, Julia, Frankie

St Cecilia’s in Longridge say they have received their best results yet!

Read more: https://www.lep.co.uk/education/st-cecilias-rc-high-school-congratulates-pupils-for-successful-2023-gcse-results-day-4267616

14:59 BST

Millfield Science and Performing Arts College congratulates its pupils

Ava Cook, Chrissy Winnard, Grace Cudlip, Rebecca Blackburn, Bethany Hutchinson, Sammi Cheng, Ella Witcher and Millie TowersAva Cook, Chrissy Winnard, Grace Cudlip, Rebecca Blackburn, Bethany Hutchinson, Sammi Cheng, Ella Witcher and Millie Towers
Ava Cook, Chrissy Winnard, Grace Cudlip, Rebecca Blackburn, Bethany Hutchinson, Sammi Cheng, Ella Witcher and Millie Towers

Headteacher Mrs Nicola Regan said: “It has been an excellent year for Team Millfield and once again we are incredibly proud of our students and what they have achieved.

“These incredible young people had two years of disrupted education, sometimes being required to learn at home, either through the lockdowns or due to periods of self-isolation, and many have had to overcome challenging circumstances. What we saw in our students was self-motivation, drive and determination, all essential skills that will help them in their future lives.

“The results they have achieved today are a combination of their own hard work, attending school, excellent teaching and pastoral care, and of course the love, guidance and support from theirfamilies. We are delighted for our Year 11s and the excellent results they have achieved. It is wonderful to know that their results will ensure that many doors are opened to them on the next step on their educational journey.

“We wish our exceptional Class of 2023 every success in their bright futures.”

Ella Armbruster, Chrissy Winnard, Maisie Anderson and Gracie OatesElla Armbruster, Chrissy Winnard, Maisie Anderson and Gracie Oates
Ella Armbruster, Chrissy Winnard, Maisie Anderson and Gracie Oates
14:57 BST

Balshaw's Church of England High School "delighted" by their 2023 GCSE results

Left to right: Madeleine Smith, Lucie Clipston, Harry Burbidge, Mia Litherland, Rebekah Sutherland, Eva LuckhurstLeft to right: Madeleine Smith, Lucie Clipston, Harry Burbidge, Mia Litherland, Rebekah Sutherland, Eva Luckhurst
Left to right: Madeleine Smith, Lucie Clipston, Harry Burbidge, Mia Litherland, Rebekah Sutherland, Eva Luckhurst

The Leyland school says the the hard work, dedication and commitment of their students have lead to excellent GCSE results this year.

Full story: https://www.lep.co.uk/education/balshaws-church-of-england-high-school-delighted-by-their-2023-gcse-results-4267631

14:34 BSTUpdated 15:00 BST

Baines School expresses pride in all their pupils this results day

Left: Anastasiia Didyk. Right: Jacob ChappellLeft: Anastasiia Didyk. Right: Jacob Chappell
Left: Anastasiia Didyk. Right: Jacob Chappell

Baines School in Poulton le Fylde have announced that they have had a “fantastic year” of GCSE results.

Whilst the school says they have a multitude of individual success stories, special mention is given to a Ukranian pupil, Anastasiia Didyk, who arrived last year with barely any English.

Read more: https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/education/baines-school-celebrate-gcse-results-with-special-mention-to-ukranian-pupil-who-arrived-last-year-4267583

14:11 BSTUpdated 15:00 BST

Headteacher is “delighted” with Archbishop Temple’s GCSE results

Archbishop Temple pupils celebrateArchbishop Temple pupils celebrate
Archbishop Temple pupils celebrate

Read the head’s full comment and view a photo gallery from results day here: https://www.lep.co.uk/education/archbishop-temple-church-of-england-high-school-11-photos-of-pupils-celebrating-their-gcse-results-2023-4267530

13:49 BST

Montgomery Academy congratulates its pupils!

Michael Potts and Kasey-Lee Connor and Megan Brown and Chloe Hill and Olivia Kohl and Kyran BowesMichael Potts and Kasey-Lee Connor and Megan Brown and Chloe Hill and Olivia Kohl and Kyran Bowes
Michael Potts and Kasey-Lee Connor and Megan Brown and Chloe Hill and Olivia Kohl and Kyran Bowes

Mr Stephen Careless, Headteacher Montgomery Academy, said: Congratulations to Montgomery’s Year 11 students who receive their GCSE results today. Hard work and tenacity has been rewarded with some excellent results, including many of the top grades.

“Our students’ levels of resilience and character were tested to the limit by the pandemic through half of their Year 8 and the majority of Year 9. In the face of this learning disruption, the way they have conducted themselves in Years 10 and 11 has made us immensely proud. The year group is full of positive role models, whose footsteps our younger students are already aspiring to follow.

“We wish them well in the next stage of their learning journey, whether that be employment, further education or training. We will continue to support them when they need it and look forward to hearing about their undoubted future achievements.”

Corey Walsh and Thomas Morris and Lewis Ainsworth and Ciaran Spence and Lucas RigbyCorey Walsh and Thomas Morris and Lewis Ainsworth and Ciaran Spence and Lucas Rigby
Corey Walsh and Thomas Morris and Lewis Ainsworth and Ciaran Spence and Lucas Rigby
Daniela Eksta and Aimee BondDaniela Eksta and Aimee Bond
Daniela Eksta and Aimee Bond
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireGCSE