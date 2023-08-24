This year marks the school’s centenary celebrations – and many Year 11s have achieved top academic scholarships to progress straight into Westholme’s nationally recognised INSPIRED Sixth Form.

The news comes despite the national landscape of 300,000 fewer top grades being achieved as Ofqual completes its two-year programme to reverse grade inflation since the Coronavirus pandemic.

Principal Dr Richard Robson said: “Congratulations to every single one of our Centenary Year 11s on their superb achievements, fantastic work ethic and diligent hard work!

“A remarkable 76% of students achieved at least one grade 7 or above and this is an accomplishment that spans right across the whole year group and every subject.

“We are so proud of every student.”

Charlotte Kenyon, 16, from Chorley, achieved two 9s, one 8, five 7s and two 6s.

She is looking forward to continuing her studies at Westholme INSPIRED Sixth Form in English Literature, History and Drama with aspirations of a career in the familial law sector such as a barrister or solicitor.

She said: “I’m really proud. I’m really happy that the hard work paid off in the end. It was a lot of work and I have been focusing hard – but it’s all paid off.

“The teachers have been so supportive. You can always ask for advice from them and speak to the subject matter experts and really embrace the subjects you enjoy.”

Charlotte said she has gained confidence and teamwork stills from her drama involvement – performing in shows such as The Sound of Music and Fame. She has also been part of the school’s choir and hockey team.

Her advice to next year’s GCSE students is: “Revise for your mocks. It’s surprising how much you remember – which all helps towards your GCSEs!”

Jacob Smith achieved two 9s in Biology and Chemistry, two 8s in Latin and Physics, and five 7s in Computer Science, Drama, English, and Geography.

After his summer break, Jacob, from Chorley, will be heading to Westholme’s INSPIRED Sixth Form to study English Literature, Biology, and Chemistry with the future aim to work in the medicine field.

Despite his impressive results, he is a little disappointed that the grading system has been unfair to his year group.

He said: “It was a really hard year for students, but we’ve done really well.”

Alongside his impressive academic skill set, Jacob also took part in Westholme’s choir group which started his interest in musical theatre.

“The teachers have always encouraged me to push my boundaries. All the teachers take time out of their day to support me and they always answer any question I have, which is amazing.”

Jacob encourages future students to take their mocks seriously.