St Cecilia’s RC High School congratulates its pupils for a successful GCSE results day, as they say results are the best they’ve ever seen.

Headteacher, Mrs Hall, of St Cecilia’s RC High School, was delighted with this year’s GCSE results with many measures being the best the school has ever seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Hall said: “I am especially delighted with our results in Maths, English literature, Science, Music, Food, Art and History. Maths have made significant improvements since last year both in the curriculum and in their GCSE results.

Thomas, William, Joe.

“Our Year 11 pupils have so much to be proud of. The results they have received are a genuine reflection of the hard work and effort we have seen them making throughout their time at St Cecilia’s. They were committed from the outset to gain the best results they possibly could after several years of disruption due to the pandemic and never gave up even when things became difficult.

“Congratulations to all our Year 11, those who have achieved outstanding results, and those who have made significant progress from their starting points. The excellent results that they have achieved are a testament to the hard work and resilience they have shown over the past 5 years

“A big thank you also to all our school staff, who again have worked tirelessly in support of our pupils and today can celebrate with them and rejoice in the results that have been achieved.”