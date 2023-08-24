GCSE Results 2023: Carr Hill High School praises students for hard efforts despite 'disruption to contend with' throughout COVID
Andrew Waller, Head at Carr Hill High School, has praised students for ‘bouncing back’ with ‘fantastic individual performances’ in this years GCSE results.
The Head from the school based in Kirkham, said: “All the staff at Carr Hill High School are very proud of the achievements of our Year 11.
"These students had a lot of disruption to contend with in Years 8 and 9 due to Covid but bounced back and it is fantastic to see so many of them do really well. As a school we congratulate them on their results. There are some fantastic individual performances – not just from students achieving the very top grades but by those who have overcome particularly difficult circumstances. We wish all our Year 11 students every success as they move on to their colleges or apprenticeships.”
The school also said on their website: ‘Family members celebrated and supported the students, and many were bursting with pride with their achievements. Students proved that hard work really does pay off, as many got higher than their predicted scores. Students were talking to each other about their next steps, offering support and celebrating together, many of them moving on to local colleges, Sixth Forms and Apprenticeships.’