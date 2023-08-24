Andrew Waller, Head at Carr Hill High School, has praised students for ‘bouncing back’ with ‘fantastic individual performances’ in this years GCSE results.

The Head from the school based in Kirkham, said: “All the staff at Carr Hill High School are very proud of the achievements of our Year 11.

"These students had a lot of disruption to contend with in Years 8 and 9 due to Covid but bounced back and it is fantastic to see so many of them do really well. As a school we congratulate them on their results. There are some fantastic individual performances – not just from students achieving the very top grades but by those who have overcome particularly difficult circumstances. We wish all our Year 11 students every success as they move on to their colleges or apprenticeships.”