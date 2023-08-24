Pupils have beaten predictions by significant margins, demonstrating further evidence of Stonyhurst’s reputation for adding value through excellent teaching and learning.

GCSE results have risen back to 2019 levels highlighting its commitment to excellence.

Claudia was this year’s top achiever, receiving an incredible eleven 9s.

15% of grades were the very highest grade, grade 9, and 30% of grades were 9-8 which is a testament to the dedication, resilience, and academic excellence displayed by the school’s exceptional young people.

Outstanding results have been achieved across all subjects, but there was particular success in Modern and Classical Languages, the Sciences, Art and Geography.

Standout performances were in English Language and Literature where the average grade was 7.5.

These exceptional GCSE results reinforce Stonyhurst’s commitment to providing a world-class education that empowers pupils to be the best that they can be, shaping leaders of the future who carry a sense of purpose and a desire to make the world a better place.

Mr Browne, Headmaster of Stonyhurst said: “Congratulations on these wonderful results. You should be very proud of what you have achieved.

“We cannot wait to see what you will go on to achieve in Higher Line.

“Remember all the lessons you have learnt about the value of hard work and determination, and this will serve you well in your Higher Line courses.”

Stonyhurst are looking forward to welcoming this outstanding cohort plus the new Sixth-Form joiners into Higher Line as they start the next chapter in their Stonyhurst journey.