Stonyhurst College praises students for outstanding GCSE results

Stonyhurst is proud of this year’s Year 11 cohort, with some spectacular results reflected in its collective 100% pass rate.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 24th Aug 2023, 19:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 19:46 BST

Pupils have beaten predictions by significant margins, demonstrating further evidence of Stonyhurst’s reputation for adding value through excellent teaching and learning.

GCSE results have risen back to 2019 levels highlighting its commitment to excellence.

Claudia was this year’s top achiever, receiving an incredible eleven 9s.

GCSE results have risen back to 2019 levelsGCSE results have risen back to 2019 levels
15% of grades were the very highest grade, grade 9, and 30% of grades were 9-8 which is a testament to the dedication, resilience, and academic excellence displayed by the school’s exceptional young people.

Outstanding results have been achieved across all subjects, but there was particular success in Modern and Classical Languages, the Sciences, Art and Geography.

Standout performances were in English Language and Literature where the average grade was 7.5.

15% of grades were the very highest grade, grade 9, and 30% of grades were 9-815% of grades were the very highest grade, grade 9, and 30% of grades were 9-8
These exceptional GCSE results reinforce Stonyhurst’s commitment to providing a world-class education that empowers pupils to be the best that they can be, shaping leaders of the future who carry a sense of purpose and a desire to make the world a better place.

Mr Browne, Headmaster of Stonyhurst said: “Congratulations on these wonderful results. You should be very proud of what you have achieved.

“We cannot wait to see what you will go on to achieve in Higher Line.

“Remember all the lessons you have learnt about the value of hard work and determination, and this will serve you well in your Higher Line courses.”

Stonyhurst are looking forward to welcoming this outstanding cohort plus the new Sixth-Form joiners into Higher Line as they start the next chapter in their Stonyhurst journey.

These results round off a very successful academic year for Stonyhurst following very strong A level and IB results and the school’s earlier achievement in achieving excellence in all areas by the Independent School Inspectorate.