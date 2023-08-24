The school says it has a lot to celebrate and be proud of, as pupils and staff have shown strength and solidarity in achieving outstanding results for all pupils.

With results predicted to be falling nationally, Brownedge St Mary’s has shown that it stands above the rest and risen to the challenge by achieving exceptional results, exceeding even their strongest results in recent years.

Mrs Oddie, Headteacher said “Today the culmination of 5 years of hard work and resilience was celebrated, with our pupils receiving superb results. Not only have the pupils shown academic success, they have grown to represent our values. In a year when results were expected to return to 2019 standards, we couldn’t be more delighted to see that our pupils have pushed the bar even higher. Our fantastic results stem from our school’s culture of inclusivity and high expectations and show how important it is to rise to any challenge with a positive mindset. Our percentage of pupils achieving strong passes across in numerous subjects is 12% than 2019 and pupils achieving grade 9 continues to increase with record breaking numbers in English and maths. This is absolute testament to the hard work put in by determined pupils who have been supported by dedicated staff to make sure our children have the best chance to succeed in and out of the classroom, in short there is no glass ceiling at Brownedge.