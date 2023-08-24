Balshaw's Church of England High School "delighted" by their 2023 GCSE results

What grades did they get?

A number of students gained four or more grade nines in their results including Lucie Clipston with seven Grade 9s and four Grade 8s at GCSE.

The schools says whilst these are fantastic accomplishments, there are also a number of students who have achieved well despite circumstances conspiring to throw challenges at them, through illness or parental bereavement, who have also achieved grades above those that were expected of them.

Left to right: Madeleine Smith, Lucie Clipston, Harry Burbidge, Mia Litherland, Rebekah Sutherland, Eva Luckhurst

80% of students have also passed both their English and Maths while 43.3% of students gained the academic suite of subjects that make up the Ebacc.

What does the headteacher say?