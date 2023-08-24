News you can trust since 1886
Balshaw's Church of England High School "delighted" by their 2023 GCSE results

Balshaw's Church of England High School say that once again they are delighted to see the hard work, dedication and commitment of their students lead to excellent GCSE results.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 24th Aug 2023, 14:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 14:56 BST

What grades did they get?

A number of students gained four or more grade nines in their results including Lucie Clipston with seven Grade 9s and four Grade 8s at GCSE.

The schools says whilst these are fantastic accomplishments, there are also a number of students who have achieved well despite circumstances conspiring to throw challenges at them, through illness or parental bereavement, who have also achieved grades above those that were expected of them.

Left to right: Madeleine Smith, Lucie Clipston, Harry Burbidge, Mia Litherland, Rebekah Sutherland, Eva LuckhurstLeft to right: Madeleine Smith, Lucie Clipston, Harry Burbidge, Mia Litherland, Rebekah Sutherland, Eva Luckhurst
Left to right: Madeleine Smith, Lucie Clipston, Harry Burbidge, Mia Litherland, Rebekah Sutherland, Eva Luckhurst
80% of students have also passed both their English and Maths while 43.3% of students gained the academic suite of subjects that make up the Ebacc.

What does the headteacher say?

Headteacher Steven Haycocks, said: "Our staff have worked really hard to provide these students with the knowledge and skills as well as a curiosity and thirst for learning they needed to succeed. It is especially pleasing to note the increased numbers of our students who are going on to take up competitive apprenticeships at BAE, Leyland Motors, the nuclear industry and more. Even more important than the qualifications themselves, our students are tasked and equipped to make a positive difference in the world beyond school, taking their Balshavian values with them wherever they go."

