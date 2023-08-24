News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
UPDATED: Murder investigation underway after two-year-old boy dies
Former lovers who murdered a Wigan dad have been jailed for life
Murderer who killed mum-of-two on her doorstep jailed for life
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Former lovers guilty of gun and acid attack murder of Liam Smith

Holy Cross Catholic High School: headteacher is “delighted" by their 2023 GCSE results

There were jubilant scenes at Holy Cross Catholic High School in Chorley today (Thursday, August 24) as GCSE results were released.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 24th Aug 2023, 16:27 BST

Headteacher Ivan Gaughan said: “We are delighted with out results which reflect the hard work, resilience and determination of our pupils and the dedication and skills of our staff. As ever there are some tremendous individual results and over a fifth of our pupils achieved grade 9s. I am very proud of all our pupils and wish them every success in the next stages of their education.”

See photos from their results day below:

Photos as students get GCSE results at Holy Cross Catholic High School

1. Holy Cross results day

Photos as students get GCSE results at Holy Cross Catholic High School Photo: Garry Cook

Photo Sales
Luke Savage

2. Holy Cross results day

Luke Savage Photo: Garry Cook

Photo Sales
Callum Parr

3. Holy Cross results day

Callum Parr Photo: Garry Cook

Photo Sales
Issabelle Pugh

4. Holy Cross results day

Issabelle Pugh Photo: Garry Cook

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Chorley