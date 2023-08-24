Holy Cross Catholic High School: headteacher is “delighted" by their 2023 GCSE results
There were jubilant scenes at Holy Cross Catholic High School in Chorley today (Thursday, August 24) as GCSE results were released.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 24th Aug 2023, 16:27 BST
Headteacher Ivan Gaughan said: “We are delighted with out results which reflect the hard work, resilience and determination of our pupils and the dedication and skills of our staff. As ever there are some tremendous individual results and over a fifth of our pupils achieved grade 9s. I am very proud of all our pupils and wish them every success in the next stages of their education.”
See photos from their results day below:
