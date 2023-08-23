Lancashire GCSE results 2022: Live updates as students across the county get their grades
‘Outstanding’ GCSE results at Bourne Grammar school
The results have started to slowly filter through this morning for students in Peterborough.
Among a set of superb GCSE results, according to teachers at Bourne Grammar School, is a special mention for Sam Gupta and Tristan Ng celebrating an amazing eleven GCSE awards at grade 9 today.
They are joined by a further nine students who achieved exclusively 8 and 9 grades.
Their success comes as the Government has announced that the numbers of the highest grades awarded are returning to pre-pandemic levels this summer.
Bourne Grammar’s headteacher, Alastair Anderson
Following on from last week’s fabulous A-Level results, these amazing GCSE results demonstrate just how much our students achieve. We were all a little anxious about this year’s results as they are the first at the 2019 level, but across all the subjects our students and their teachers have taken the changes in their stride and have responded with dedicated hard work. Their labours have been richly rewarded and I am intensely proud of them all.
The students’ achievement this year has left them well prepared to proceed to A-Level study in the Sixth Form in a few weeks’ time.
In addition to Sam and Tristan’s fabulous eleven top grades, 36% of all grades awarded at GCSE were grades 8 and 9 by our cohort of 245 students.
- Grade 9 passes: 392, 16%
- Grade 8 or 9 passes: 869, 36%
- Grade 7,8 or 9 passes: 1,342 , 55%
- Grade 4 or better passes: 2,33, 96.3%
In mathematics, where the students achieved 35 grade 9, 40 grade 8 and 60 grade 7 passes the average over all students was a grade 7.
In each of Biology, Chemistry and Physics the average grade was almost a grade 8.
Students achieved fabulous results in English Language and English Literature with 96 Language grades being grade 7 or better and 115 Literature at grade 7 or better.
Although the study of modern foreign languages is reported to be declining nationally, at Bourne Grammar all students take GCSE Spanish and 33 achieved a grade 9 pass as well as 112 achieved a grade 7 or better.
Good results were also seen in French and German.
GCSE grade percentages by nation and region
Here are the percentage of GCSE entries awarded the top grades (7/A or above) by nation and region, with the equivalent figures for 2022 and the pre-pandemic year of 2019:
– North-east England 17.6% (2022: 22.4%; 2019: 16.4%)
– North-west England 18.6% (2022: 23.1%; 2019: 18.6%)
– Yorkshire & the Humber 18.2% (2022: 22.4%; 2019: 17.8%)
– West Midlands 18.4% (2022: 22.8%; 2019: 18.1%)
– East Midlands 18.5% (2022: 22.5%; 2019: 18.3%)
– Eastern England 21.9% (2022: 26.2%; 2019: 20.5%)
– South-west England 20.8% (2022: 25.3%; 2019: 20.4%)
– South-east England 24.4% (2022: 29.2%; 2019: 23.5%)
– London 28.4% (2022: 32.6%; 2019: 25.7%)
– England 21.6% (2022: 26.0%; 2019: 20.7%)
– Wales 21.7% (2022: 25.1%; 2019: 18.4%)
– Northern Ireland 34.5% (2022: 37.0%; 2019: 30.5%)
– All 22.0% (2022: 26.3%; 2019: 20.8%)
Here is the GCSE pass rate (entries awarded 4/C or above) by nation and region:
– North-east England 65.3% (2022: 71.2%; 2019: 63.8%)
– North-west England 64.8% (2022: 70.3%; 2019: 64.9%)
– Yorkshire & the Humber 64.4% (2022: 69.6%; 2019: 64.1%)
– West Midlands 63.9% (2022: 69.9%; 2019: 63.8%)
– East Midlands 65.8% (2022: 71.5%; 2019: 65.8%)
– Eastern England 68.6% (2022: 73.7%; 2019: 67.1%)
– South-west England 69.2% (2022: 74.2%; 2019: 68.3%)
– South-east England 70.7% (2022: 75.5%; 2019: 70.2%)
– London 72.6% (2022: 76.7%; 2019: 70.6%)
– England 67.8% (2022: 73.0%; 2019: 67.1%)
– Wales 64.9% (2022: 68.6%; 2019: 62.8%)
– Northern Ireland 86.8% (2022: 90.0%; 2019: 82.2%)
– All 68.2% (2022: 73.2%; 2019: 67.3%)
If you’re an avid BBC Radio 1 listener, Jack Hunt pupils in Peterborough will be appearing on Newsbeat throughout the day.
They will be featured on the 12.45pm and 5.45pm programmes today and the BBC News live page, so keep your eyes peeled.
Students receive GCSE results amid plan to return to pre-Covid grading
Teenagers across the country are waking up to their GCSE results in a year when the proportion of top grades awarded is expected to fall.
Hundreds of thousands of pupils in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are receiving grades to help them progress to sixth form, college or training.
Similar to the pattern with A-level results last week, it is expected that top GCSE grades will drop on last year as part of a plan to bring grades down to pre-pandemic levels in England this year.
It comes after Covid-19 led to an increase in top grades in 2020 and 2021, with results based on teacher assessments instead of exams.
Some sixth forms and colleges could decide to admit pupils with lower GCSE grades on to A-level courses this summer compared with recent years.
Teenagers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are receiving their GCSE grades on Thursday to help them progress to sixth form, college or training.
– What will grades look like?
Grading is different in England, compared with Wales and Northern Ireland.
In England, GCSEs are graded using a numerical system from 9 to 1 rather than from A* to G – with 9 being the highest grade.
In general, a grade 7 and above is roughly equivalent to an A and above, while a grade 4 and above is roughly equivalent to a C and above.
Grade 4 and above is considered a “standard pass”.
But performance data released by the Government highlights the percentage of pupils in a school who achieved a 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs – which is roughly equivalent to a high grade C or low grade B.
– How do approaches to grading differ?
In England, the exams regulator has said this year’s GCSE results will be lower than last year, but they are expected to be similar to 2019 as part of its plan to return to pre-pandemic grading this summer.
But Ofqual has built protection into the grading process which should enable a pupil to get the grade they would have received before the pandemic even if their quality of work is a little weaker this year.
It comes after Covid-19 led to an increase in top GCSE grades in 2020 and 2021, with results based on teacher assessments instead of exams.
– What was done to support students taking exams?
In England, pupils were given formulae and equation sheets in GCSE mathematics, physics, and combined science exams to acknowledge pandemic disruption to learning.
GCSE students were also not expected to confront unfamiliar words in language exams.
Exam papers in the same subject were spaced out more in the GCSE timetable than they were prior to the pandemic to give students more time to revise.
