Sheffield Wednesday sign PSG winger ahead of Preston North End clash this weekend
Preston North End will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in South Yorkshire
Sheffield Wednesday have signed Djeidi Gassama from PSG ahead of their clash against Preston North End this weekend. The winger has been snapped up by the Owls on a permanent basis.
Xisco Munoz’s side have made the 19-year-old their 10th signing of the summer so far. He spent last term on loan in Belgium at KAS Eupen and scored two goals in 19 games in all competitions.
He has now been allowed to leave PSG and has moved to Hillsborough ahead of their game against Preston on Saturday afternoon. It has been a tough start to the new season for Sheffield Wednesday and they have lost both of their fixtures so far against Southampton and Hull City.
They will hope Gassama can help them turn their fortunes around. The France youth international played once for the senior team at the Parc des Princes.
Preston head to South Yorkshire in confident mood after their 2-1 win over Sunderland last time out after goals by new boys Will Keane and Mads Frokjaer-Jensen. They are yet to lose so far in this campaign after drawing 1-1 away at Bristol City on the opening day as they look to continue their early run of form.