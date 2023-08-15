Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has backed Mads Frøkjær-Jensen to get even better as the season progresses. The attacking midfielder joined the club earlier this summer from Odense.

The Lilywhites’ new number 10 is adapting to life in a new country and got on the scoresheet last time out against Sunderland. His side ended up winning 2-1 at Deepdale.

Preston are happy with the impact the former Denmark youth international has made so far. Lowe believes he will only improve over the next few months as he starts to find his feet.

His manager has said: “When you get him in those areas (round the box), nine times out of 10 he’ll hit the target but saying that he missed a penalty Tuesday night! In terms of him finishing and getting in those areas, that is what he does.

“He is still getting used to Championship football because it is relentless and tough. He’ll keep getting stronger and fitter.”

Frøkjær-Jensen has provided this update on how he is settling in to life in England, as per the club website: “Every game is quite new to me and I don’t know the opposition too much. I just try to talk with the other players about what to expect from different teams. Football is football. Of course it’s a bit different in every country, but football is universal.

“It’s just to go out and have fun and do what I’m best at. I try to do that every time. There has been some adjustment – here in England it’s more back and forth. Every player is quicker and more physical than back home. I’m not trying to change my style of play so much, just to go out and do what I’m best at.

“It’s great coming in as a new player to have that support from the beginning, from the fans, the club and the players. It’s nice to feel welcomed and people want me to be here.”