Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has praised Kian Best after his performance against Sunderland last time out. The Lilywhites played the 17-year-old again and he had a tough afternoon against Patrick Roberts.

He gave away a penalty in the first-half but bounced back from that disappointment to put in another solid display. The teenager is expected to get plenty of senior action this season for the Lilywhites and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

Preston extended his contract earlier this summer. Speaking after the 2-1 win over Sunderland, Lowe said: “I thought he was outstanding. He showed why I pick him. He went through a tough time against Patrick Roberts but he didn’t give in. He was cramping up towards the end.

“On the penalty, there was a bit of pulling but Patrick Roberts actually slips when you see it back so it’s not a penalty. The fact of the matter is he didn’t give in. Some 17-year-old’s would give in and wimp away. He didn’t and he had a nice, good tackle on him just after to say ‘look, I’m still here, I’m not going away’.

“I’m praising him in a different way today. He gave a penalty away and didn’t go under. He’s a 17-year-old kid, a baby if you ask me. He was good on the ball with some inside passes, some good deliveries as well.

“Welcome to the Championship because he is going to play a lot of football from now until 30 years of age.”

Best has risen up through the academy ranks at Preston and has been a regular for his local side at various youth levels over recent years. He has made three senior appearances in all competitions already this season which shows the trust Lowe has in him already despite his tender age.