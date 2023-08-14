News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Victory was a far cry from previous visit of Black Cats, says Preston fan John Smith

​With Sunderland having been our last league opponents in the final game of last season it was a bit like seeing a boomerang return to Deepdale watching them come back for the first league home visit of our new campaign.
By John Smith
Published 14th Aug 2023, 15:22 BST- 2 min read

The starting XI showed five changes from the one which so disapointingly capitulated 3-0 in that game just short of 14 weeks ago.

The game’s outcome was also completely different on this occasion with our hard-earned 2-1 win over the Black Cats sending most of the Deepdale faithful home purring.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In goalscoring terms we had achieved the footballing equivalent of a "Dingos Breakfast" in our two games with the Black Cats last season but this was also not the case this time.

Preston's Alan Browne battles with Sunderland's Dennis Cirkin Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Preston North End v Sunderland - Saturday 12th August 2023 - Deepdale - Preston World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - admin@camerasport.com - www.camerasport.comPreston's Alan Browne battles with Sunderland's Dennis Cirkin Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Preston North End v Sunderland - Saturday 12th August 2023 - Deepdale - Preston World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - admin@camerasport.com - www.camerasport.com
Preston's Alan Browne battles with Sunderland's Dennis Cirkin Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Preston North End v Sunderland - Saturday 12th August 2023 - Deepdale - Preston World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com
Most Popular

Will Keane who has also boomeranged his way back to the club gave us the lead midway through the first half but his goal was soon cancelled out and the sides went into the interval on level terms.

While the second half did not contain enough magic moments to fill up a verse in a Perry Como song the one it did produce saw us regain the lead when Alan Browne ,Keane and Mads Frojkaer combined well in what was a fantastic counter attacking move.

There were plenty of candidates for man of the match in what was a workmanlike performance as we held on to secure a welcome three points with some dogged defending managing to keep the threat of Sunderlands pacy wingers at bay.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Although it was a close run thing in my mind, Andrew Hughes just about gets my vote from the industrious midfield trio of Alan Browne, Ali McCann and Frojkaer.

New signing Frojkaer and likewise Keane seem to have already settled in quite well with the pair offering the team something a bit different from last season including much needed goals. At the end of the game the hard work of the team in battling hard for this victory was well appreciated by the fans and we even saw a fist pump from Ryan Lowe.

While I personally think that it may be a bit too early in the season for fist pumping I think it is far better seeing the team applauded off in this manner rather than the boos seen at the end of some of last season’s home games not forgetting the most important positive from the game being that it was a win.

Related topics:John SmithSunderlandWill KeaneBlack CatsPrestonDeepdale